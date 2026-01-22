Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 2-Time Champion Set For High-Stakes Clash

Naomi Osaka in action during the 2024-25 season File

Good Afternoon Folks. Welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open 2026 round 2 from Melbourne. Two-time champion Naomi Osaka faces a high-stakes second-round encounter against the resilient Sorana Cirstea. Osaka, seeded 16th, survived a three-set opening scare against Antonia Ruzic, where her jellyfish outfit made as many headlines as her powerful serves. She is looking to recapture the magic that led her to titles here in 2019 and 2021. Standing in her way is Sorana Cirstea, a 35-year-old veteran playing in her 18th and final Australian Open. Cirstea thrives as an underdog and actually won their only previous meeting nearly a decade ago. Follow along for the real-time updates and live scores.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Jan 2026, 01:45:51 pm IST Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Set 1 Underway The match between Naomi Osaka and Sorana Cirstea is underway in the Margaret Court Arena. The Romanian wins the first game.