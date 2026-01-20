Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Japanese Star Opens Account At Rod Laver Arena

Naomi Osaka locks horns against Croatian tennis player, Antonia Ruzicu in the Australian Open 2026 first round, at the iconic Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, January 20 on Day 3. Get the live score and updates, right here

Japan's Naomi Osaka | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka will look to seek her spot in round two as he eyes victory against Antonia Ruzic of Croatia. The Japanese player recovered from sickness as she prepares for a tough battle in the opening round. The likes of Swiatek and Sabalenka have faced tough starts, so it remains to be seen how Osaka goes about with her business. Get the live score and updates, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Serena Williams' Ex-coach Does Not Rate Osaka's GS Chances

Rennae Stubbs, who worked with Serena Williams, doesn't see Naomi Osaka beating the top players under the current circumstances and winning this year's Australian Open. 

“Look, I just think again, she just doesn’t have the tennis under her belt that she needs coming in here. Can she beat anyone on any given day? Absolutely. Naomi Osaka is a four-time champion of a Major title. She knows how to win them. But everyone is so good now, and she has to get more tennis under her belt," Stubbs said on her podcast.

Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20

  • Time: 3:00 p.m. IST

  • How to Watch (TV): Sony Sports Network

