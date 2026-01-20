Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Japanese Star Opens Account At Rod Laver Arena

Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Serena Williams' Ex-coach Does Not Rate Osaka's GS Chances
Rennae Stubbs, who worked with Serena Williams, doesn't see Naomi Osaka beating the top players under the current circumstances and winning this year's Australian Open.
“Look, I just think again, she just doesn’t have the tennis under her belt that she needs coming in here. Can she beat anyone on any given day? Absolutely. Naomi Osaka is a four-time champion of a Major title. She knows how to win them. But everyone is so good now, and she has to get more tennis under her belt," Stubbs said on her podcast.
Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: How to Watch
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20
Time: 3:00 p.m. IST
How to Watch (TV): Sony Sports Network