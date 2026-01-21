Australian Open 2026: Naomi Osaka Scrapes Through First Round After Fashion Statement
Walking onto one of the biggest stages in tennis wearing a wide-brim hat, a veil and holding a white parasol, Naomi Osaka booked her spot in the second round of the Australian Open after a testing win over Antonia Ruzic. Osaka won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in two hours and 24 minutes on Rod Laver Arena and will face Sorana Cirstea, who defeated last year’s lucky loser fourth-rounder Eva Lys, in the next round. Osaka has won four Grand Slam singles titles, including two at the U.S. Open and two in Australia in 2019 and 2021.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE