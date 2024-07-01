Jannik Sinner Vs Yannick Hanfmann Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Wimbledon 1st Round Match

Jannik Sinner begins his first Grand Slam as world's top ranked player on Monday as he starts his Wimbledon 2024 journey with a first round match against Yannick Hanfmann. (More Tennis News)
Sinner starts as one of the favourites to lift the title but finds himself in a tough draw. A strong start for the Italian will do him a world of confidence. Sinner enters the third Grand Slam of the year on the back of a victory at Halle Open and a runner-up finish at the French Open where he went down against Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling five-set final.
Ranked 110, Hanfmann would like to start his Wimbledon 2024 campaign with a shock victory but he knows it would not be easy.
The reigning Australian Open winner, Sinner, is looking to add to his Grand Slam tally and will be eager to start off with a dominating win.
Jannik Sinner Vs Yannick Hanfmann Head To Head
The two have met just once in last year's US Open where Sinner earned a victory in straight sets.
Here is everything you need to know about Jannik Sinner Vs Yannick Hanfmann, Wimbledon 2024 Round 1 live streaming
When to watch Jannik Sinner Vs Yannick Hanfmann Wimbledon 2024, Round 1 Game?
The Jannik Sinner Vs Yannick Hanfmann Wimbledon 2024, Round 1 game will be played on Tuesday, July 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London at around 8:45 PM IST (Estimated Time).
Where to watch Jannik Sinner Vs Yannick Hanfmann 2024, Round 1 Game?
The tennis matches of the Wimbledon 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports network from the main draw onwards.
Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.
In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast the Championships daily on BBC One and BBC Two.