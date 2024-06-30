Djokovic heads into the tournament as world number two, but with Rafael Nadal absent, he is the only one of the 'big three' left to keep up a quite remarkable statistic - that only once in the past 20 years has a Wimbledon final not involved at least one of Federer, Nadal or Djokovic. That final was in 2016, when Murray claimed his second Wimbledon crown by beating Milos Raonic.