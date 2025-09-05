Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, Prediction

US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime in the men’s singles semi-final at the US Open 2025 Grand Slam. Get the Sinner Vs Auger-Aliassime tennis match preview, head-to-head record, recent form, and match prediction

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, h2h
Defending champion and top seed Jannik Sinner has stormed into his fourth straight Grand Slam semi-final of 2025, extending his US Open hardcourt winning streak to 26 matches. AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
  • Defending champion and top seed Jannik Sinner has stormed into his fourth straight Grand Slam semi-final of 2025, extending his US Open hardcourt winning streak to 26 matches.

  • Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, seeded 25th, is into his second career US Open semi-final, having beaten Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur in successive rounds.

  • The winner of this clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2025 final.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second men's singles semi-final of the US Open 2025 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Saturday (September 6). Watch the Sinner vs Auger-Aliassime Grand Slam tennis match live.

Top seed Sinner has reached all four Grand Slam semi-finals this year. And the Italian's run in New York has also been dominant, dropping only one set en route to the last four.

The 24-year-old beat Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets in the quarterfinals and extended his hardcourt Major winning streak to 26 matches. In the previous rounds, he has defeated Vit Kopriva, Alexei Popyrin, Denis Shapovalov, and Alexander Bublik.

Auger-Aliassime, the 25th seed, is enjoying a career resurgence. This is his second US Open semi-final, the first coming in 2021. After relatively easier opening rounds against Billy Harris and Roman Safiullin, the Canadian knocked out seeded players Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, and Alex de Minaur to reach the semi-finals.

Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Head-To-Head Record

This marks their fifth meeting on the ATP Tour. Felix Auger-Aliassime leads the head-to-head record 2-1, and one walk-over (3-1). Both his wins came in 2022, and last year, Jannik pulled out of their Madrid Masters quarter-final. In their most recent meeting, at the Cincinnati Masters, Sinner beat Auger-Aliassime in straight sets (6-0, 6-2).

Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Match Prediction

Given Sinner's current level and physical edge, he is expected to advance to his fifth consecutive Grand Slam final. Conversely, the 25-year-old Canadian will need to serve with precision and take risks early in rallies to disrupt Sinner's rhythm.

The winner will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic in the final.

Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Live Streaming

When and where will the Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025 Semi-Final match be played?

The Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025 Semi-Final match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Sunday, August 31 at 4:30 AM IST.

Where will the Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025 Semi-Final match be telecast and live streamed?

The Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025 Semi-Final match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Published At:
