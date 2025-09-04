US Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime Battles Past Alex De Minaur Into The Final Four

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinal of US Open on Wednesday
Felix Auger-Aliassime booked his spot in the last four of the US Open after defeating Alex De Minaur.
The Canadian managed to win 4-6 7-6 (9-7) 7-5 7-6 (7-4) in a hard-fought contest that lasted four hours and 13 minutes, and will now face either Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals.
It was an even start from both players, but a converted break point from De Minaur in the seventh game allowed him to take the opening set.
The second summarised the overall story of the match. De Minaur and Auger-Aliassime fought hard for every single point before the latter got the better of his opponent in a 16-point tiebreak.
Auger-Aliassime then took the third, but made it harder than it needed to be for himself. After failing to serve out the set at 5-4, he broke De Minaur’s serve once more to take the third at 7-5.
De Minaur looked certain to force a deciding set after taking a 5-2 lead in the fourth, but Auger-Aliassime fought back remarkably to win five of the next six games before securing the win at first attempt in the tiebreak.
Data Debrief: Canadian making history in the United States
Following on from his win over Alexander Zverev in the third round, Auger-Aliassime is the third player born since 2000 to claim multiple ATP top 10 wins at a men's singles grand slam event after Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner.
He is also just the second Canadian in the Open Era to reach multiple men’s singles semi-finals at grand slam events, after Milos Raonic, and the fourth player from outside Europe to reach multiple men’s singles semi-finals at the US Open in the last two decades.