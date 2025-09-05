Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Alcaraz, 22, has been in supreme form -- not dropping a set and facing only one tiebreak so far. He has won all five of his matches in straight sets, defeating Reilly Opelka, Mattia Bellucci, Luciano Darderi, Arthur Rinderknech, and Jiri Lehecka. The Spaniard won the US Open in 2022 and is aiming to reclaim the world number one ranking with a title in New York.