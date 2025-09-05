Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

The US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will be played on Saturday, September 6
In their last meeting, Djokovic beat Alcaraz in four sets at the Australian Open 2025 quarter-finals
Djokovic leads the head-to-head record against Alcaraz 5-3
It's a Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz showdown in New York for a place in the final of the US Open 2025 men's singles event. This Grand Slam clash will happen at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Here's all you need to know about the Djokovic vs Alcaraz tennis match, including live streaming details and key stats.
Djokovic, 38, enters the semi-final after a four-set win over Taylor Fritz. The Serbian great had also dropped sets in three of his five matches. His path at Flushing Meadows this edition included victories over Learner Tien, Zachary Svajda, Cameron Norrie, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Fritz.
Despite fitness concerns and extended time on court -- nearly thirteen hours -- the 'Nole' has shown resilience and tactical sharpness, particularly in key moments -- traits which have given him a record 24 Major titles. He previously won the US Open in 2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023, and is seeking a first Grand Slam final this calendar year.
Alcaraz, 22, has been in supreme form -- not dropping a set and facing only one tiebreak so far. He has won all five of his matches in straight sets, defeating Reilly Opelka, Mattia Bellucci, Luciano Darderi, Arthur Rinderknech, and Jiri Lehecka. The Spaniard won the US Open in 2022 and is aiming to reclaim the world number one ranking with a title in New York.
Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Head-To-Head Record
This marks their ninth career encounter on the ATP Tour, with Novak Djokovic leading Alcaraz 5-3 in the head-to-head record. The Serbian has won their previous two matches -- the Australian Open 2025 quarter-final and the Paris Olympics 2024 final. Before those meetings, Alcaraz beat Djoker in back-to-back Wimbledon finals in 2023 and 2024.
Given his current form and physical condition, Alcaraz is likely to win, probably in four sets, this epic fixture in New York. He has superior movement and is relatively fresher -- he has spent under 10 hours on court. Djokovic is also showing signs of fatigue. But the Serbian knows how to win big games.
The winner of the Djokovic vs Alcaraz semi-final will face either Jannik Sinner or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final. Sinner, the defending champion, has dropped just one set in the tournament.
Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semi-Final match be played?
The Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semi-Final match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Saturday, September 6 at around 12:30 AM IST.
Where will the Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semi-Final match be telecast and live streamed?
The Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Semi-Final match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.