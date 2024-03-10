Indian Wells Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Returns In Victorious Fashion After 5 Years, Coco Gauff Survives First Round

Novak Djokovic made a winning return to the desert, beating Aleksandar Vukic 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 on Saturday in his first match at the BNP Paribas Open in five years. (More Tennis News)

The 24-time Grand Slam singles champion joined Rafael Nadal as the only player to win 400 matches in ATP Masters 1000 series events. The top-ranked Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells, tied with Roger Federer for most by a male, but hadn't played in the event since 2019.