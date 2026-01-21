Coco Gauff Vs Olga Danilovic Live Score, AO 2026: American Faces Serbian Challenge In 2nd Round Clash

Coco Gauff Vs Olga Danilovic Live Score, Australian Open 2026: American Star Faces Serbian Challenge In 2nd Round Clash | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

World No. 3 Coco Gauff begins her second-round Australian Open campaign against Olga Danilovic at Melbourne Park’s Margaret Court Arena in a compelling Day 4 showdown. Gauff advanced comfortably in the first round with a straight-sets win, showcasing her powerful baseline game and mental strength as she chases her first Australian Open title. Danilovic arrives in confident form after producing a dramatic comeback win over veteran Venus Williams in the opening round, demonstrating resilience and tactical grit. Though they have no prior head-to-head meetings, Gauff’s higher ranking and consistent recent results make her the favourite, while Danilovic’s left-handed play and aggressive shot-making could trouble the American on Melbourne’s hard courts.

21 Jan 2026, 07:36:18 am IST Coco Gauff Vs Olga Danilovic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Match Info Coco Gauff Vs Olga Danilovic match takes place on the Margaret Court Arena and it will start once the Jaime Faria vs Andrey Rublev match concludes in the men's singles.