Tennis

WTA Indian Wells 2024: Iga Swiatek Beats Danielle Collins, Improves To 15-2 This Season

Iga Swiatek now faces either Linda Noskova or Camila Giorgi, who were playing later Friday night. Swiatek lost in the third round at Melbourne Park to the 19-year-old Noskova

A
Associated Press (AP)
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
AP
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot against Danielle Collins of the United States at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. on March 8, 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek moved on at the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over power-hitting Danielle Collins. (More Tennis News)

Swiatek improved to 15-2 this season and earned her fifth straight win over the 30-year-old American, who previously announced that she intends to retire after the season, on Friday.

The two met in January in the second round of the Australian Open, with Swiatek winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

This one was much easier.

Carlos Alcaraz will aim for second Indian Wells Open title. - AP
Indian Wells Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Swiatek, a four-time major champion, won 71.1% of her first-serve points, compared to Collins' 50%. Collins did herself no favors with unforced errors and seven double-faults.

Swiatek now faces either Linda Noskova or Camila Giorgi, who were playing later Friday night. Swiatek lost in the third round at Melbourne Park to the 19-year-old Noskova.

In other women's action, Angelique Kerber battled back to beat Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in a matchup of former Grand Slam champions. It was similar to Kerber's three-set win in Cincinnati in 2021 before she became a mother and returned to action this year.

Kerber, who reached the Indian Wells final in 2019, is a three-time Grand Slam titlist.

Simona Halep reached the pinnacle of her sport, reaching No. 1 in the WTA rankings and winning two Grand Slam titles -- Wimbledon in 2019, and French Open in 2018. - AP
Simona Halep Doping Case: Why Was Romanian Tennis Player's Suspension Reduced - Explainer

BY Associated Press (AP)

On the men's side, Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis to extend his winning streak to 16 matches. The third-ranked Sinner won 74.5% of his service points to run his all-time record against Kokkinakis to 4-0.

Andrey Rublev defeated Andy Murray 7-6 (3), 6-1, while Alejandro Tabilo, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur also won in straight sets.

Tags

Tennis

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement