Indian Wells Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The BNP Paribas Open, also known as Indian Wells Masters, is set to take place from March 6 to 18 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, United States. It is the first tournament of the year in the ATP 1000 series on tour. (More Tennis News)
The tournament will also see World No.1 Novak Djokovic return to the venue for the first time since 2019. Rafael Nadal is also set to mark his comeback at the BNP Paribas Open after two months. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will also be a part of the star-studded list of players.
Meanwhile, Women's World No.1 Iga Swiatek will also feature in the tournament. Along with defending champion Elena Rybakina, the likes of Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu, Angelique Kerber, and Coco Gauff are among the big names taking part.
The legendary Roger Federer, along with Novak Djokovic, have won the event most number of time with five titles apiece. Defending champions Alcaraz and Rybakina will aim to retain their titles this time around as well.
Live streaming details of Indian Wells Open 2024:
When will the Indian Wells Open 2024 be played?
Where to watch the Indian Wells Open 2024?
In India, Sony/MSM will telecast all the men's matches of the Indian Wells Open 2024 matches. The same applies for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Afghanistan. TC Plus will telecast the event in USA, while telecast will be available on TSN in Canada, beIN Sports in Australia, Sky Sports in United Kingdom and Ireland, Sky Italia in Italy, Telefonica in Spain, Eurosport in France, ESPN in Central and South America.
The live streaming will be available on Tennis TV.
As for the women's event, telecast will be available on Tennis Channel in India, TC Plus in USA, TSN in Canada, beIN sports in Australia and France, Sky Sports in United Kingdom and Ireland, TVE in Spain and TVNZ in New Zealand.
Live streaming will be available on WTA TV.