“I would say the Olympic title. For me it’s a dream to take the gold to my country, to Spain. And gold is one of the greatest things in sport in general. So I would prefer to win the Olympic gold this year. Although… I would win both, I’m not going to lie," Alcaraz said on Monday, February 12.

The Spaniard, tennis' next big thing, added that he doesn't have a particular urge to win one Grand Slam title over the other. “I don’t care if it’s Roland Garros, Australia or any other. It makes me very excited to win it, at Roland Garros I was already in the semis and I hope this year to improve that result. I do not feel that I should win it, that I have that thorn in my side. But it is a dream to win it.”