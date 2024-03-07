Indian Wells Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Replaces Rafael Nadal At ATP Masters 1000 Event

Injuries never left the shadow of the tennis legend Rafael Nadal since the 2023 Australian Open. Stating that he is not yet ready for the highest level tournaments, the 22-Grand Slam winner withdrew from the 2024 Indian Wells Open, where he won three titles in the past, just a day before the opening match on March 7, Thursday. The lucky loser Sumit Nagal from India is replacing Nadal to face the World no.3 Milos Raonic. (Indian Wells Open Streaming| More Tennis News)
On Wednesday night, via a social media post, Nadal revealed the hurtful information with a heartfelt note. "With great sadness", he said, “It is not an easy decision, it's a tough one as a matter of fact, but I can't lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans."
Fans were elated to see the 37-year-old returning to the tennis courts in January after finally overcoming the injury sustained a year ago. But, perhaps the Spaniard isn't yet healed completely. In January Nadal made a comeback for a short time, playing three matches but then again injury didn't spare him. He suffered from tearing a muscle near the hip that forced him to bypass the Australian Open 2024, ending his tour since then.
This year would mark the end of the veteran's professional tennis career, and thus he had to make it the best one. To prepare himself, Nadal had come to California desert well. Ahead of the hard court tennis tournament in India, he had a thrilling clash against Carlos Alcaraz at Las Vegas for the the Netflix exhibition on March 3, Sunday.
Indian Wells Open holds a special significance for the Spaniard, he won three titles here in the past. Initially, he was almost ready to take on the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic in the first round on March 7. However, now the world will miss the tennis master on court. Nadal is unlikely to miss the one place he completely owns - the French Open, where he won a record of 14 titles!
“I have been working hard and practicing and you all know I took a test this weekend, Nadal Said, "but I don’t find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event. It is not an easy decision. I will miss you all and I am sure the tournament will be a great success."
Fans reacted to the post with sadness, as the same incident marked the end of the 20 Grand Slam title winner, Roger Federer's tennis career.
Undoubtedly, Rafael Nadal dominated the tennis sport since 2001 battling with the other two legends - Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Not only he has the 22 Grand Slams, but everything a tennis player ever dreams of. Winning thousands of matches with more than $130 million prize money, he acclaimed 92 tour-level singles titles, all the major championships, the Olympic gold medals in singles and doubles. But injuries can slow down anyone, even Nadal.
Meanwhile, Nadal's exit opens the gateway for India's Sumit Nagal to shine at BNP Paribas. who went down to South Korea's Seong-chan Hong in the final round of the qualifying match.