Indian Wells Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Replaces Rafael Nadal At ATP Masters 1000 Event

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, waves to the crowd at his doubles match during the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. He pulled out of the Indian Wells Open on Wednesday night, March 6, 2024, a day before he was supposed to play his first official match in two months. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard, File)

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, waves to the crowd at his doubles match during the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. He pulled out of the Indian Wells Open on Wednesday night, March 6, 2024, a day before he was supposed to play his first official match in two months. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard, File)