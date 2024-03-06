Simona Halep Doping Case: Why Was Romanian Tennis Player's Suspension Reduced - Explainer

Simona Halep reached the pinnacle of her sport, reaching No. 1 in the WTA rankings and winning two Grand Slam titles -- Wimbledon in 2019, and French Open in 2018. Photo: AP

