I Need To See What Happens, Says An Unsure Andy Murray Of Paris Olympics Participation

Andy Murray cast doubt over his participation at the Olympic Games in Paris next month, saying he is "not 100 percent sure what the situation is". (More Tennis News)
Murray is a two-time Olympic champion, having won men's singles gold medals in 2012 - the year he also won a silver medal in the mixed doubles alongside Laura Robson - and 2016.
The three-time grand slam winner is eligible to compete in the singles in Paris, where two places are reserved for former Olympic or major champions.
Although, he appears set to miss out on the doubles, regardless, with Great Britain set to send Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.
The tournament could prove to be the final one in the career of Murray, who revealed in February that he does not "plan on playing much past this summer".
He suffered a third successive first-round defeat in Stuttgart, having also fallen at that stage in the French Open, which will see him drop out of the world's top 100 for the first time in two years.
And Murray is uncertain if he will feature at the quadrennial event.
"I need to see what happens with the Olympics," he told reporters after losing to Marcos Giron in Stuttgart.
"I'm not 100 per cent sure what the situation is there with the doubles yet and whether or not I will play if I just get in the singles. I don't know.
"My body didn't feel great playing on the clay in the last month or so. I had quite a few issues with my back, so I don't know if I would go just for singles. I need to wait a little bit and see on that."