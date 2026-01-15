Outlook Anniversary Issue: The Lockmaster

Five dead. Whether my father had actually intended to cause so many casualties or a comparably alarming number—or was perhaps even willing to countenance the death of all twelve of the longboat’s passengers—will presumably remain a mystery unless a confession nailed to the sluice gate or some other scrap of evidence turns up among the driftwood and jetsam along the gravel banks to confirm or refute my suspicions. Any question to him is but an echo in the void. On the first anniversary of his deed, as if after precisely one year’s penance he had resolved to atone, he glided along the upper reaches of the White River past a shocked fly-fisherman who shouted a warning as the rock-salt-laden lighter, similar to the narrowboat in which my father’s victims had capsized, headed for the veils of spray of the Great Falls.