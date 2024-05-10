Tennis

Dominic Thiem, Former US Open Champion, To Retire From Tennis At The End Of 2024 Season

Having reached a career-high ranking of third in the world in the aftermath of that US Open 2020 success, Dominic Thiem has since struggled with wrist and knee injuries, failing to progress beyond the second round of a major since the 2021 Australian Open

Advertisement

Dominic Thiem poses with the US Open trophy in 2020.
info_icon

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem has announced he will retire from tennis at the end of the 2024 season. (More Tennis News)

Thiem memorably fought back from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in the final of the 2020 tournament at Flushing Meadows, also reaching three other Grand Slam finals during his career.

Having reached a career-high ranking of third in the world in the aftermath of that US Open success, Thiem has since struggled with wrist and knee injuries, failing to progress beyond the second round of a major since the 2021 Australian Open. 

The Austrian failed to reach the recent Madrid Open, going down to Thanasi Kokkinakis in qualifying on the clay, which he had previously regarded as his strongest surface.

Advertisement

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, the 30-year-old said: "I have to tell you a very important, and very sad but very beautiful message. The 2024 season will be my last one, I'm going to finish my career at the end of the season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dominic Thiem (@domithiem)

"There are reasons behind it; first of all, my wrist is not exactly the way it should be, and the second reason is my inner feeling.

"I was thinking about this decision for a very long time, thinking about my whole journey as a tennis player, which was incredible.

"I've had success and won trophies I would never have dreamed of. It was an incredible journey that I am so thankful for, but in the end I came to the conclusion that this decision is the only right one."

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: He's Not A Threat To Society, Says SC While Granting Delhi CM Interim Bail
  2. Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Pak Has Atom Bomb' Remark Gets Trolled By BJP, Cong Hits Back With Jaishankar's Old Video
  3. Held For Live-Streaming His Bogus Voting, Gujarat Man Now Booked For Beating, Threatening Cong Agent
  4. Six ex-Cong MLAs Withdraw Plea From SC Against Disqualification From HP Assembly
  5. SC Disposes Of Former CM Hemant Soren's Plea In Money Laundering Case
Entertainment News
  1. Swati Sharma Of ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ Reflects On Lessons Learned From Her Mom
  2. Amid Breakup Rumours, Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Feature In A New Ad Together; Fans React
  3. Here's The Truth Behind Vikrant Massey's Viral Video Of Heated Argument With Cab Driver
  4. Vidya Vox’s New EP ‘Sundari’ Is A Tribute To Feminine Beauty And Strength
  5. Zoya Hussain On Working With Manoj Bajpayee: 'Was Intimidated At First'
Sports News
  1. NBA: Luka Doncic Battles Through 'Hardest Game' As Mavericks Level Thunder Series
  2. Mohammed Shami Slams Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst On KL Rahul: 'It's Shameful' Says The Pacer
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Tour Of Ireland And England Starts Shortly
  4. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. India's Olympic Shooting Trials Preview: 37 Rifle And Pistol Shooters Aim For Paris Spots
World News
  1. Gaza War: Ceasefire Talks Fail, 110,000 Flee Rafah, UN To Vote On Palestine Statehood Today | Key Points
  2. Adam Montgomery Sentenced To 45 Years For Beating 5-Year-Old Daughter To Death
  3. Putin Reappoints Mishustin As Russia's Prime Minister
  4. A West Bank Village Feels Helpless After Israeli Settlers Attack With Fire And Bullets
  5. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
Latest Stories
  1. SC Defers Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail: Will It Impact Lok Sabha Campaigns Of INDIA Bloc?
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Tour Of Ireland And England Starts Shortly
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Kejriwal To Come Out Of Jail; EC Slams Kharge For Doubting Poll Turnout Data