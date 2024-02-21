His best Grand Slam singles performance was at Wimbledon in 2009, when he advanced to the quarterfinals. He also won the Davis Cup in 2005 with Croatia when it beat Slovakia in the final for the country's first title.

He finished his career with 13,728 aces, second behind John Isner with 14,470. Karlovic has the most aces in a best-of-three-set match with 45 at Halle in 2015 and two weeks later at Wimbledon became the only player to hit at least 40 aces in three consecutive matches.

Six-time Grand Slam singles champion Boris Becker was among those to congratulate Karlovi c on X, calling his serve "the best in tennis."