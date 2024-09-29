Carlos Alcaraz won an ATP Tour-level match for the 200th time as he defeated Tallon Griekspoor at the China Open. (More Tennis News)
World number three Alcaraz prevailed 6-1 6-2 on Sunday to hit another milestone in his already stellar career.
The four-time grand slam champion needed less than an hour to progress from the second-round tie.
Alcaraz struck four aces, converted five of seven break points and did not offer up a single chance for Griekspoor, who he also beat to claim his 100th career win, to break back in a dominant display.
The Spaniard has not been at his best since reaching the final of the Paris Olympics, which he lost to Novak Djokovic, but delivered a statement win as he aims to round out the 2024 season on a high note.
He will face Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals.
Data Debrief: Double-centurion
While Alcaraz has been unable to hold down his world number one ranking his year, the 21-year-old has still enjoyed a remarkable season, winning two grand slams (the French Open and Wimbledon) and claiming an Olympic silver.
Among the 29 players to have reached the top of the world rankings, Alcaraz is the second fastest to win 200 matches. He has done so in his 252nd match, with only John McEnroe hitting the landmark sooner (245 matches).
It took Rafael Nadal 255 matches to reach the milestone, Novak Djokovic 274 (the same as Jannik Sinner) and Roger Federer needed 302 to get there.