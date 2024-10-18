Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash

Carlos Alcaraz will face Jannik Sinner in the final of the 6 Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, having overcome an emotional Rafael Nadal in his penultimate tournament before retirement. (More Tennis News)
Nadal drew plenty of admiration from the crowd in Riyadh and was applauded off after a 6-3 6-3 defeat, which ensured he will face great rival Novak Djokovic in a third-place play-off on Saturday.
Alcaraz set the tone immediately by breaking to love in the very first game of the encounter, though Nadal found his feet to keep things competitive in the opening set.
Alcaraz hit a neat forehand to bring an end to a mammoth four-deuce game on Nadal's serve to take the opener, but the 22-time grand slam champion refused to go down without a fight, holding to love at the start of the second set.
However, Alcaraz smashed a magnificent forehand down the line to go a break up at the second opportunity, and despite Nadal producing some memorable moments – including one cultured backhand at the net – he held firm for a 78-minute victory.
Nadal will team up with Alcaraz to represent Spain at the Davis Cup next week, at the final tournament of his glittering career.
Data Debrief: Headline clashes teed up
Sinner's victory means he will face Alcaraz for the fourth time this year in Saturday's final, with the Spaniard having won all three previous meetings in 2024.
Nadal, meanwhile, is set for one last dance with Djokovic, who he has faced 60 times in official tour-level competitions, winning 29 times and losing on 31 occasions.