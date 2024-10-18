Tennis

Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash

Jannik Sinner's victory over Novak Djokovic means he will face Carlos Alcaraz for the fourth time this year in Saturday's 6 Kings Slam final. Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, is set for one last dance with Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz Rafael Nadal
Carlos Alcaraz greets Rafael Nadal after their semi-final match.
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz will face Jannik Sinner in the final of the 6 Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, having overcome an emotional Rafael Nadal in his penultimate tournament before retirement. (More Tennis News)

Nadal drew plenty of admiration from the crowd in Riyadh and was applauded off after a 6-3 6-3 defeat, which ensured he will face great rival Novak Djokovic in a third-place play-off on Saturday.

Alcaraz set the tone immediately by breaking to love in the very first game of the encounter, though Nadal found his feet to keep things competitive in the opening set.

Jannik Sinner greets Novak Djokovic after winning match point. - null
Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again

BY Stats Perform

Alcaraz hit a neat forehand to bring an end to a mammoth four-deuce game on Nadal's serve to take the opener, but the 22-time grand slam champion refused to go down without a fight, holding to love at the start of the second set. 

However, Alcaraz smashed a magnificent forehand down the line to go a break up at the second opportunity, and despite Nadal producing some memorable moments – including one cultured backhand at the net – he held firm for a 78-minute victory.

Nadal will team up with Alcaraz to represent Spain at the Davis Cup next week, at the final tournament of his glittering career. 

Data Debrief: Headline clashes teed up

Sinner's victory means he will face Alcaraz for the fourth time this year in Saturday's final, with the Spaniard having won all three previous meetings in 2024.

Nadal, meanwhile, is set for one last dance with Djokovic, who he has faced 60 times in official tour-level competitions, winning 29 times and losing on 31 occasions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah And Co Eye More Wickets; NZ - 193/4, IND - 46
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Opt To Bat Against Chhattisgarh; Jharkhand Bat Against Railways
  3. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast
  4. PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: Hosts Eye Wickets But Face Resistance From Joe Root & Co
  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi On His Future, FIFA World Cup 2026 Hopes - Straight From The Horse's Mouth
  2. Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Clash Of Table-toppers
  3. Women's Super League Matchday 5 Predictions: Man Utd, Chelsea To Stay Perfect, Winning Start For Slegers?
  4. Wolves Vs Man City Preview, Premier League 2024-25: Prediction, Key Players
  5. NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 2-3 CFC At Full-time
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  3. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. US Charges Indian RAW Official In Connection With Pannun's Assassination Plot | Details
  2. Flight Hoax Calls: 5 Air India Flights Get Bomb Threats, Ministry Intervenes | Top Points
  3. Assam Train Accident: 8 Coaches Of Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail At Dibalong; No Casualty Reported
  4. 'Shifting Blame Doesn't Work': MEA Says Canada Didn't Take Action Against Gangsters Despite India's Request
  5. Bahraich Violence: 2 Of 5 Suspects Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Encounter While Fleeing To Nepal
Entertainment News
  1. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  2. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  3. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  4. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  5. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. 'Better If We Bury The Past': Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif To India After Jaishankar's Islamabad Visit
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Says 'Account Settled' After Sinwar's Death; US Congratulates Israel | Latest
  3. US Charges Indian RAW Official In Connection With Pannun's Assassination Plot | Details
  4. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  5. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah And Co Eye More Wickets; NZ - 193/4, IND - 46