Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16

Coco Gauff continued her preparations for the defence of her US Open title by reaching the next round of the Canadian Open, beating China's Yafan Wang in straight sets

Coco Gauff reached the next round of the Canadian Open in straight sets against Yafan Wang
Gauff needed just under an hour and a half to get the job done in Toronto, emerging a 6-4 6-4 victor to bounce back from her disappointment at the Paris Olympics.

Gauff needed just under an hour and a half to get the job done in Toronto, emerging a 6-4 6-4 victor to bounce back from her disappointment at the Paris Olympics. 

The world number two started shakily, saving three break points in the third game before converting a break of her own to lead 3-1 in the opening exchanges. 

Wang would fight back, however, winning the next three games on the bounce, but the American would rally to take the first set. 

It looked as though Gauff would cruise to victory after taking a three-game lead, but her Chinese opponent would show her powers of recovery once more, levelling the encounter soon after. 

The pair would trade blows for the remainder, with Gauff proving too strong for Yang late on, claiming the triumph with a love game on serve. 

Gauff will face Diana Shnaider for a place in the quarter-finals following the Russian's triumph over Magdalena Frech earlier in the day. 

Data Debrief: Gauff fights off spirited Wang

While Gauff was far from her best in Toronto, she adjusted well to the hard surface having competed on the clay courts of Roland-Garros at the Olympics. 

The American impressed on serve, registering six aces throughout the contest while also winning 65% of her first-serve points. 

