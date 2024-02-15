As was expected, he proved his worth with a half century which could have been a bigger knock if not for the run out at non-striker's end following a mix up with unbeaten centurion Ravindra Jadeja.

The 26-year-old was, however, too happy to have any complaints.

"Coming to the ground for the first time and getting the cap in front of my father. I was six-years-old when he started my cricket (training). It was my dream to play for the Indian team in front of him," Sarfaraz told the media here after the end of day's play in which India were 326/5.