On a day when three Indian batters stood tall, it was an icky moment involving two of them that lingered on viewers' minds, well after stumps were called. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja scored centuries on Day 1 of the third Test against England in Rajkot, but it was debutant Sarfaraz Khan's breezy fifty that gave the hosts the impetus. He looked good for many more, but then that moment occurred. (Streaming | Cricket News)

It was the 82nd over of the innings. Jadeja was in the nervous 90s and had gone into a shell, in anticipation of his ton. After a risky single off the third ball, where Sarfaraz had to dive full length to make his ground, Jadeja took guard at 99 for the fifth delivery of the over.