India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slammed his second Test century on day 1 of the third Test match against England at Rajkot on Thursday. The southpaw brought up the feat in the 81st over of the day but not before he ran out Sarfaraz Khan on 62 the previous delivery. (Scorecard | IND Vs ENG Blog | Cricket News)
Jadeja brought out his usual sword-swirl celebration but was rather muted in celebrations. This is Jadeja's sixth first-class hundred at this venue, his second in Tests after he had got his maiden ton in the format here in 2018.
Jadeja was involved in a huge 204-run partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma after the hosts had lost three early wickets inside the first ten overs of the day. After the dismissal of Sharma, Jadeja then stiched a 77-run stand with Sarfaraz with the latter scoring bulk of the runs.
Jadeja remained unbeaten on 110 off 212 balls that included nine fours and two sixes.
Jadeja had missed the Hyderabad Test match due to a calf injury but returned to the team after passing fit.
Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat first on what was stated to be a batting track. But English bowlers reduced India 33/3 before the Indian skipper and Jadeja intervened.
Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson