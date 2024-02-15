India made light work of England in Visakhapatnam to draw the series level, mere days after they had succumbed to a 'Bazball' masterclass in Hyderabad. The Men in Blue did so in the absences of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul, adding further embellishment to their accomplishment. (Streaming | Cricket News)

Looking to take the lead in the series, both teams square up in Rajkot for a crucial tie in the five-game series. India remain without Kohli and Rahul - with doubts persisting over Jadeja - while England will have to contend sans Jack Leach, who joined the injury list ahead of the match. Follow here for all the live updates from the match.