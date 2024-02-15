Hello and Welcome!
India made light work of England in Visakhapatnam to draw the series level, mere days after they had succumbed to a 'Bazball' masterclass in Hyderabad. The Men in Blue did so in the absences of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul, adding further embellishment to their accomplishment. (Streaming | Cricket News)
Looking to take the lead in the series, both teams square up in Rajkot for a crucial tie in the five-game series. India remain without Kohli and Rahul - with doubts persisting over Jadeja - while England will have to contend sans Jack Leach, who joined the injury list ahead of the match. Follow here for all the live updates from the match.
Rohit Off The Mark
Having endured Andersons's swingers, Sharma is off the mark with a four down the line off Mark Wood. The Indian captain will be aiming to set a big score after some below-par performances of late.
Here We Go!
Jimmy Anderson with the new ball, Yashasvi Jaiswal on strike, and the youngster hits it straight down for a boundary! What a statement from the in-form batter!
India's Debutants!
Playing XIs
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
India Wins The Toss And Choose To Bat First
Tails is the call from Ben Stokes but the coins lands heads up, meaning India get to take their pick. Captain Rohit Sharma chooses to bat first, before revealing the team news: Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan make their Test debuts, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja return to the team!
Sarfaraz To Debut!
Sarfaraz Khan has received his first India Test cap from Anil Kumble today morning in Rajkot. Khan, after a string of consistent performances in the domestic circuit that stretch over many years, will finally make his India Test debut, much to the delight of his parents, who were present and visibly emotional at the early-morning ceremony.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep. * Subject to fitness.
England: Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.