India Vs Australia ODI Series: Gill, Marsh Pose With Trophy Ahead Of Perth Showdown

Captains Shubman Gill, Mitchell Marsh pose with the trophy ahead of the first India vs Australia ODI in Perth.
Captains Shubman Gill, Mitchell Marsh pose with the trophy ahead of the first India vs Australia ODI in Perth.
(From left) Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy pose with iconic images representing the India vs Australia rivalry.
(From left) Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy pose with iconic images representing the India vs Australia rivalry.
Travis Head (left) and Axar Patel address media queries ahead of the first India vs Australia ODI in Perth.