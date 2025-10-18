Cricket

India Vs Australia ODI Series: Gill, Marsh Pose With Trophy Ahead Of Perth Showdown

India and Australia skippers Shubman Gill and Mitchell Marsh met on Saturday (October 18, 2025) and posed with the trophy in the lead-up to the three-match ODI series Down Under. Other players like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel posed with some iconic visuals representing the glorious India vs Australia rivalry, with Mitchell Starc and Travis Head alongside them. While the overarching theme continues to be Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to international action, Gill's first-ever outing as full-time ODI captain shapes an equally intriguing narrative to India's opening one-day international against Australia in Perth on Sunday.