A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

Kumkum Roy, also from JNU, has carved a space for gender as a lens in studying ancient history. She begins by writing about growing up in Calcutta in the 1960s, speaking a Bangla dialect with her grandparents, who hailed from Mymensingh. She recalls her school years and Presidency College, where history and English literature vied for importance in her curriculum. She also reflects on her tutors and the struggles that all children face in their formative years, including her own experiences of sexual harassment in Delhi — experiences that made her realise what she had unknowingly faced earlier in Calcutta.