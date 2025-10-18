Day In Pics: October 18, 2025

Flames rise after a fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments, in New Delhi.
In this image posted on Oct. 18, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan during a meeting, in Patna.
People catch fish in the Yamuna river amid smog, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 252 at 9 am, on Saturday.
People purchase firecrackers from a shop ahead of Diwali festival, days after the Supreme Court allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR region, in New Delhi.
People board a train to reach their hometowns ahead of Diwali festival, at Patna Junction railway station.
Women purchase jewellery at a showroom on the occasion of 'Dhanteras', in Nadia, West Bengal.
India's captain Shubman Gill and Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh pose with the trophy ahead of the 3-match ODI series between India and Australia.
A municipal corporation worker catches a stray dog, in Prayagraj.
Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express, near Sirhind railway station, in Fatehgarh Sahib district, Punjab.