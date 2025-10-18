National

Day In Pics: October 18, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 18, 2025

Photo Webdesk
Fire at Delhi's Brahmaputra Apartments
Fire at Delhi's Brahmaputra Apartments | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Flames rise after a fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments, in New Delhi.

Chirag Paswan meets Amit Shah
Chirag Paswan meets Amit Shah | Photo: @iChiragPaswan/X via PTI
In this image posted on Oct. 18, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan during a meeting, in Patna.

Weather: Smog in Delhi
Weather: Smog in Delhi | Photo; PTI
People catch fish in the Yamuna river amid smog, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 252 at 9 am, on Saturday.

Firecrackers sale in Delhi
Firecrackers sale in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
People purchase firecrackers from a shop ahead of Diwali festival, days after the Supreme Court allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR region, in New Delhi.

Passengers rush during festive season
Passengers rush during festive season | Photo: PTI
People board a train to reach their hometowns ahead of Diwali festival, at Patna Junction railway station.

Dhanteras celebration in Nadia
Dhanteras celebration in Nadia | Photo: PTI
Women purchase jewellery at a showroom on the occasion of 'Dhanteras', in Nadia, West Bengal.

AUS vs IND ODI Series
IND vs AUS ODI Series | Photo: @BCCI/X via PTI
India's captain Shubman Gill and Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh pose with the trophy ahead of the 3-match ODI series between India and Australia.

Stray dogs issue in Prayagraj
Stray dogs issue in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI
A municipal corporation worker catches a stray dog, in Prayagraj.

Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express catches fire in Punjab
Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express catches fire in Punjab | Photo: PTI
Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express, near Sirhind railway station, in Fatehgarh Sahib district, Punjab.

