Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One Day 4: Live Action In Pictures

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 1, Day 4 takes place on Saturday, 18 October, with around 38 teams in action across venues. The 91st edition of India’s premier red-ball tournament began on 15 October and runs till February 2026. Day 3 saw Vidarbha and Haryana win over Nagaland and Railways, while Bihar thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 165 runs. Mumbai face a tough test in Jammu, needing 222 runs on the final day, while Uttar Pradesh reached 294/6 replying to Andhra’s 470, and Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten 205 guided Madhya Pradesh to 519/8 against Punjab. Catch Day 4 live action in pictures here.