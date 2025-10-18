Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One Day 4: Live Action In Pictures

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 1, Day 4 takes place on Saturday, 18 October, with around 38 teams in action across venues. The 91st edition of India’s premier red-ball tournament began on 15 October and runs till February 2026. Day 3 saw Vidarbha and Haryana win over Nagaland and Railways, while Bihar thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 165 runs. Mumbai face a tough test in Jammu, needing 222 runs on the final day, while Uttar Pradesh reached 294/6 replying to Andhra’s 470, and Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten 205 guided Madhya Pradesh to 519/8 against Punjab. Catch Day 4 live action in pictures here.

Ranji Trophy Cricket Match: Uttarakhand vs Bengal
Ranji Trophy Cricket Match: Bengal vs Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Bengal's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Uttarakhand's Kunal Chandela during the fourth and last day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Uttarakhand, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

Ranji Trophy Cricket Match: Bengal vs Uttarakhand
Ranji Trophy Cricket Match: Uttarakhand vs Bengal | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Bengal's Ishan Porel celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Uttarakhand's Bhupen Lalwani during the fourth and last day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Uttarakhand, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Uttarakhand vs Bengal
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Bengal vs Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Bengal's Akash Deep celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Uttarakhand's Shashwat Dangwal during the fourth and last day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Uttarakhand, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Bengal vs Uttarakhand
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Uttarakhand vs Bengal | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Bengal's Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Uttarakhand's Abhay Negi during the fourth and last day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Uttarakhand, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

Ranji Trophy: Uttarakhand vs Bengal
Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Bengal's Akash Deep celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Uttarakhand's Shashwat Dangwal during the fourth and last day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Uttarakhand, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Uttarakhand
Ranji Trophy: Uttarakhand vs Bengal | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Uttarakhand's Abhay Negi plays a shot during the fourth and last day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Uttarakhand, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One Day 4: Uttarakhand vs Bengal
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One Day 4: Bengal vs Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Uttarakhand's Jagadeesha Suchith plays a shot during the fourth and last day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Uttarakhand, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One Day 4: Bengal vs Uttarakhand
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One Day 4: Uttarakhand vs Bengal | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Uttarakhand's Abhay Negi and Yuvraj Chaudhary run between the wickets during the fourth and last day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Uttarakhand, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

  8. Thanal OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Atharvaa Murali, Lavanya Tripathi’s Tamil Action Thriller