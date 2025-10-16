India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on India’s Vadinar oil refinery, operated by Nayara Energy in partnership with Russia’s Rosneft, as part of efforts to curb Russian oil exports.
The Ministry of External Affairs rejected the sanctions, calling for “no double standards” in energy trade and emphasizing that India does not recognize unilateral measures outside the UN framework.
Nayara Energy has faced operational challenges due to previous sanctions, and India stresses the need for a fair, multilateral approach to international trade and energy security.
India has strongly condemned the United Kingdom's recent sanctions targeting the Vadinar oil refinery in Gujarat, asserting that such unilateral measures undermine international norms and energy security.
The UK government's sanctions, announced on October 15, 2025, aim to curb Russian oil exports by imposing restrictions on companies facilitating these transactions. The Vadinar refinery, operated by Nayara Energy—a joint venture with Russian state-owned Rosneft—was among the entities affected. This move is part of the UK's broader strategy to exert economic pressure on Russia amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that the country does not recognize unilateral sanctions imposed outside the framework of the United Nations. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We would stress that there should be no double standards, especially when it comes to energy trade." The MEA reiterated India's commitment to energy security as a fundamental responsibility to meet the basic needs of its citizens.
This development comes amidst ongoing challenges faced by Nayara Energy, which has been grappling with operational difficulties due to previous European Union sanctions. These sanctions have disrupted the company's ability to export refined products and access essential banking services, leading to a significant reduction in refinery utilization.
India's firm stance underscores its position against what it perceives as selective enforcement of sanctions, advocating for a more equitable and multilateral approach to international trade and energy policies.