India Vs Australia ODIs Key Stats: Top Scorers, Wicket-takers, Highest, Lowest Scores

India's tour of Australia 2025 kicks off with the first One-Day International (ODI) at Optus Stadium in Perth on October 19, as both sides look to build on their storied rivalry. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST (11:30 AM local time).
Although Australia continue to hold the overall advantage, India's rise over the past decade has considerably closed the gap. Beyond the head-to-head tally, this rivalry is shaped by standout individual performances and record-breaking feats.
As the IND vs AUS contest keeps drawing some of cricket's biggest stars, more milestones are bound to tumble. With that, here's a look at the numbers that capture the intensity of this 50-over showdown.
India Vs Australia ODI Stats: Top Run Scorers, Wicket-Takers, and Individual Records
Sachin Tendulkar leads the run charts in ODIs between India and Australia, scoring 3,077 runs across 71 matches. Virat Kohli follows with 2,451 runs in 50 games, while Rohit Sharma (2,407 in 46) edges Australian legend Ricky Ponting (2,164 in 59). Mahendra Singh Dhoni completes the top five with 1,660 runs from 55 outings.
The chart for the highest individual scores in the IND vs AUS ODI rivalry is dominated by Indian batters. Rohit Sharma's 209 and an unbeaten 171, along with Sachin Tendulkar's 175, top the list. George Bailey (156) and Steve Smith (149) complete the top five.
Centuries have flowed freely in this contest, expectedly, with Tendulkar (nine), Rohit (eight), Kohli (eight), Ponting (six), and Smith (five) all registering multiple tons.
On the bowling front, Brett Lee stands alone with 55 wickets in 32 matches -- the only player to breach the 50-wicket mark in India-Australia ODIs, a record that seems set to endure.
Among current players, Mohammed Shami (42 in 26), Ravindra Jadeja (39 in 45), and Adam Zampa (37 in 24) are the closest challengers to Lee's tally. Shami and Jadeja, for the record, are absent from the touring Indian squad. Kapil Dev (45 in 41), Mitchell Johnson (43 in 27), and Steve Smith (43 in 53) are ahead of Shami, placing him fifth.
Fifers have occurred more than two dozen times in this fixture, including five instances of six-wicket hauls. Murali Kartik's 6/27 in 2007 and Ken MacLeay's 6/39 in June 1983 are the top two in this list.
India Vs Australia: ODI Team Highs And Lows
This rivalry is yet to witness a 400-run innings, though both sides have posted 350-plus totals several times. India's 399/5 in Indore (September 2023) edges out Australia's 389/4 in Sydney (November 2020) by just 10 runs to top the highest scores chart.
At the other end of the spectrum, India's 63 all out in Sydney (January 1981) remains the lowest total in this fixture. It's also the only sub-100 score recorded, with India bowled out for 100 in January 2000 and Australia dismissed for 101 in 1991.
Only once has a team won an AUS vs IND ODI by a margin of 200 or more runs -- Australia posted 360 on February 8, 2004, at the Sydney Cricket Ground and bundled India out for 151. India's largest wins by runs stand at 118, achieved twice, in 1983 and 2001.
Australia have also registered two 10-wicket victories, both as visitors -- in January 2020 (Mumbai) and March 2023 (Visakhapatnam). India's most dominant win by wickets came in October 2013 (Jaipur), sealing the match with nine wickets in hand.