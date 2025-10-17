Hamas Reaffirms Commitment To Ceasefire As Delays In Returning Hostages’ Bodies Fray Nerves

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed no compromises, warning of resumed military action if obligations are not met. US President Donald Trump, who brokered the deal, has echoed this, threatening to green-light Israeli operations and stating the US would "go in and kill" Hamas leaders if internal killings in Gaza continue or hostages are not returned. Hamas, in turn, has criticized these moves as political manipulation and urged mediators to facilitate more aid, reconstruction, and troop withdrawal