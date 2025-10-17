Hamas Reaffirms Commitment To Ceasefire As Delays In Returning Hostages’ Bodies Fray Nerves

Hamas has handed over the bodies of nine out of approximately 28 deceased hostages, with efforts ongoing to locate the rest using special equipment

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire
Representative image | Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hamas attributes slow return of ~28 hostage bodies to rubble and destroyed tunnels, needing blocked machinery; Israel claims Hamas has access and intel shared.

  • Mutual accusations threaten deal—Israel limits aid, closes Rafah; Hamas criticizes as manipulation; Trump threatens US-backed action if non-compliance.

  • Aid ramps up but remains insufficient; proposals for UN force and reconstruction emerge; war toll nears 68,000 dead, thousands missing.

Hamas has reiterated its dedication to the fragile ceasefire with Israel, amid growing tensions over delays in retrieving and returning the bodies of deceased Israeli hostages from Gaza. The US-brokered deal, which took effect on October 10, 2025, required Hamas to release all living hostages and the remains of the dead within 72 hours, but challenges in accessing bodies buried under rubble or in destroyed tunnels have extended the process.

Acording to CNN, Hamas has handed over the bodies of nine out of approximately 28 deceased hostages, with efforts ongoing to locate the rest using special equipment. Hamas attributes the delays to extensive destruction caused by Israeli bombings, accusing Israel of blocking necessary heavy machinery and restricting aid flows. In response, Israel has temporarily limited aid trucks to pressure compliance, though recent days saw over 700 trucks entering Gaza, including fuel. The Rafah crossing remains closed, with plans to reopen on October 19 under EU and Palestinian coordination.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed no compromises, warning of resumed military action if obligations are not met. US President Donald Trump, who brokered the deal, has echoed this, threatening to green-light Israeli operations and stating the US would "go in and kill" Hamas leaders if internal killings in Gaza continue or hostages are not returned. Hamas, in turn, has criticized these moves as political manipulation and urged mediators to facilitate more aid, reconstruction, and troop withdrawal

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: SL-W In Trouble, Lose 4th Wicket On 63 Runs

  2. India Vs Australia 2025: Travis Head Backs Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Play Till 2027 ODI World Cup

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ex-England Captain 'Expects' Harmanpreet To Deliver In Big Games Like Healy

  4. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier LIVE Score, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Faces Seventh Seed

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi's Women-Centric Promise Rings Hollow As Only A Few Given Tickets

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  4. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Issues Show-Cause Notices To Govt Officers Attending RSS Events, Warns of Suspension

  5. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

  5. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 3 Updates: Vidarbha And Haryana Win Their Games On The 3rd Day

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti