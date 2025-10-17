Three Army Personnel Injured In ULFA(I) Attack On Assam Camp

The assault occurred at the Kakopathar camp in Koomsang, where attackers fired from a moving vehicle and hurled grenades, leading to a 30-minute firefight. The injured personnel, with abrasions and no major wounds, are stable and under treatment. ULFA(I), led by Paresh Baruah from the China-Myanmar border, claimed responsibility as "Operation Vengeance," likely retaliating for a July drone strike in Myanmar that killed three of its members.