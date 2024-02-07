His police officer mother didn't want cricket to be Sachin Dhas' focus in life but the father knew that he was destined to make it big on the 22-yard strip despite spending a better part of his life training on 11-yard grass tracks that pass for infrastructure in his hometown Beed. (More Cricket News)

The 19-year-old Dhas is among the brightest prospects to emerge in the Indian team that is competing in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. He has displayed superb game sense as the team's designated finisher with 294 runs at an above 100 strike rate.