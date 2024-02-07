Ponting, who was speaking in Melbourne on Wednesday, February 7 after signing a two-year deal as Washington Freedom's new Major League Cricket coach, said Pant was optimistic about his availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League season but added that anything they get from him "will be a bonus".

The former Australia captain said: "Rishabh is very confident that he's going to be right to play. In what capacity we're not quite sure yet.

"You would have seen all the social-media stuff, he's up and about and running well. But in saying that we're only six weeks away from the first game as well. So we're not sure if we'll get wicketkeeping out of him this year.

