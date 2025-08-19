Lukas Nmecha came off the bench to score the winner from the penalty spot as Leeds United beat Everton 1-0 in their first Premier League game of the season.
Having won the Championship title with 100 points last term, Leeds played with a swagger at a buoyant Elland Road, but it looked like they would have to settle for a point until the 84th minute.
Daniel Farke's side penned Everton back from the off, with Jordan Pickford making an early save from Joel Piroe at his near post, while Pascal Struijk completely missed a header from a good position.
Wilfried Gnonto sent one shot over the crossbar and another into the side netting either side of half-time, which arrived without Everton attempting a shot of any description.
David Moyes' visitors improved somewhat in the second half, bringing Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish on for his debut and seeing Carlos Alcaraz and Jake O'Brien go close.
But it was Leeds that finished strongly and got their reward. After Ao Tanaka volleyed over, a hopeful Anton Stach shot deflected onto Tarkowski's arm and Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot.
Nmecha, who had come off the bench just six minutes earlier, slotted his kick into the bottom-right corner, and Leeds then held firm through seven minutes of stoppage time.
While Leeds can go to Arsenal on Saturday with confidence, Everton approach their first competitive game at Hill Dickinson Stadium – against Brighton on Sunday – without a point to their name.
Data Debrief: New boys off to a flier
With Sheffield United, Burnley, Luton Town, Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City all being relegated back to the Championship as promoted sides in the last two seasons, there has been plenty of talk about how the Premier League's new boys can compete.
However, after Sunderland beat West Ham 3-0 on Saturday and Leeds edged out Everton, two promoted teams have won on the opening matchday of a Premier League season for just the third time. That previously occurred in 1997-98 (Bolton and Crystal Palace) and in 2021-22 (Brentford and Watford).
Before today, none of the previous 17 Championship champions had won on matchday one in the Premier League the following season (five draws, 12 defeats). The last side to do so was Sunderland in 2007-08, beating Tottenham 1-0.
Nmecha, meanwhile, is the first Leeds substitute to net on his Premier League debut since Alan Smith in November 1998, and the first debutant to score a penalty for any club in the competition.