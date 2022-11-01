Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Reliance And Mizoram Football Association Come Together To Promote The Sport At Grassroots Level In Mizoram

The Mizoram Football Association (MFA) and Reliance have come together to promote the game of football at a grassroots level in the state of Mizoram which have produced players like Jeje Lalpekhlua and Lalrindika Ralte.

Reliance Foundation Young Champs have tied hands with Mizoram Football Association
Reliance Foundation Young Champs have tied hands with Mizoram Football Association Twitter/@RFYoungChamps

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 8:39 am

In an effort towards the promotion of football at the grassroots level, the Mizoram Football Foundation (MFA) has tied up with Reliance Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Reliance Industries Limited. Naupang (Children) League will be introduced in the state, Reliance Foundation said in a statement here on Monday. (More Football News)

"The Reliance Foundation and MFA have joined hands to expand, transform and create a complete hyper-local pathway and decentralized approach to grassroots football in Mizoram through Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) Naupang League," the statement read.

RFYC is an academy to train young footballers. The Naupang League aims to develop local ecosystems and enable aspiring and talented footballers as young as 5-year-olds, both boys and girls, to gain competitive and practice exposure, it said.

The league will be hosted in four locations in Mizoram. The MFA and district football associations will host the leagues in Lunglei and Kolasib while RFYC will operate two leagues in Aizawl and Champhai, the statement said.

"I'm excited about the immense possibilities it will open up for children in Mizoram, a state that is heavily invested in football. We remain committed to unlocking the potential of grassroots football across India and helping aspiring footballers achieve their full potential," RF chairperson Nita M Ambani said.

MFA honorary secretary Lalnghinglova Hmar said that the project can be a game-changer for Mizoram and Indian football. 

Tags

Sports Football Indian Football Reliance Foundation Reliance Foundation Young Champs Mizoram Football Association Nita Ambani Lalnghinglova Hmar Naupang League
