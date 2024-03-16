Ram Baboo Qualifies For Paris Olympics 2024; Becomes Seventh Male Indian Athlete To Do So

India's Ram Baboo clinched a bronze medal at the men's 20km race walk event at the Dudinska 50 2024 athletics competition in Dudince, Slovakia on Saturday, March 16 and thus, qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024. (More Sports News)
The 24-year-old Baboo clocked a personal best time of 1:20:00 at the Dudinska 50 Meet in Slovakia to meet the Paris Olympics qualifying standard that was at 1:20:10. Cesar Rodriguez of Peru finished top with a timing of 1:19:41, while Ecuador's Brian Pintado came second clocking 1:19:44.
Baboo's heroics at Dudince made him the seventh male walker from the country to breach the above-mentioned qualification mark, while the others are: Akshdeep Singh, Suraj Panwar, Servin Sebastian, Arshpreet Singh, Pramjeet Bisht and Vikas Singh.
Speaking of Baboo, he also holds the national record in men’s 35km race walk with a time of 2:29:56, which he had set at the same event last year.
The son of a daily-wage worker, Baboo worked as a waiter to self-finance his athletics training and joined his father in road construction under MGNREGA scheme during the Covid-19 lockdown, as his family was hard-pressed.
He initially ran marathons, 10000m and 5000m but developed knee pain. On the advice of a local coach, Pramod Yadav, he later shifted to race walking which does not put too much pressure on his knees.
He initially started with 50km race walk but shifted to 35km race walk after World Athletics removed that event from its programme.
Baboo eventually moved to the 20km event as the mixed team event is unpredictable because the combined timing of male and female competitors of a country is taken into consideration for medal.
Priyanka Goswami remains the lone female walker to have qualified for the quadrennial extravaganza, having achieved the feat at last year's National Open Race Walking Championships in Jharkhand.
However, a country can send only three athletes in an individual track and field event in the Olympics and it will now be up to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to determine who makes the cut for the Paris Games out of the seven race walkers.
(With PTI inputs)