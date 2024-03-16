India's 22-year-old weightlifting hope Achinta Sheuli has been thrown out of the national preparatory camp for Paris Olympic Games 2024. Reason? He was seen entering the NIS Patiala women's hostel in the night. (More Sports News)
The Commonwealth Games gold medallist, who competes in the men's 73kg weight class, was caught by security personnel on Thursday (March 14, 2024) night, and the staffer made a video of Sheuli. "Obviously, such indiscipline will not be tolerated. Achinta was asked to leave the camp immediately," an Indian Weightlifting Federation official told PTI.
NIS Patiala executive director Vineet Kumar and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) were apprised of the incident. As there was video evidence, SAI did not form a probe panel.
Advertisement
"The video was sent to NIS Patiala ED Vineet Kumar and the SAI headquarters in New Delhi and IWLF was asked to remove Achinta from the camp," a SAI source told PTI. Sheuli, who had notched up a a Games record en route winning the gold at the 2022 Birmingham CWG, left the national camp on Friday.
NIS Patiala has separate hostels for male and female athletes. As of now, women athletes, boxers and wrestlers are residing at the institute.
After his eviction, Sheuli's hopes of qualifying for the Paris Olympics have also evaporated as he will not be travelling for the IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, which is a mandatory event for Paris 2024 qualification.
Advertisement
Sheuli, placed 27th in the Olympic qualification rankings as of now, had a shot at sealing a berth through the continental quota. "It is such a pity because he had actually started getting back on track after his injury," the SAI source added.
Mirabai Chanu and CWG silver medallist Bindyarani Devi are now the only Indian weightlifters remaining in contention for the Paris Olympics.
IWLF has taken disciplinary action against weightlifters earlier too. Jeremy Lalrinnunga, another CWG champion, was expelled from the national camp on grounds of indiscipline before.
(With PTI inputs)