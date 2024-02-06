Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City - How Title Contenders Are Shaping Up For Big Finish

Arsenal's 3-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday, followed by City's victory at Brentford by the same score on Monday, has left what appears to be a three-way fight for English soccer's biggest prize. It has the potential to be the closest finish between three teams for a decade, when there was only four points between eventual champion City, Liverpool and Chelsea after the final round of the 2013-14 season.

Fourth-placed Aston Villa and fifth-placed Tottenham, five and seven points off the pace respectively, could possibly be involved in the title race but few can expect them to stay the course given the pedigree of the teams above them.

Here's a closer look at the top three, what's pushing them for title glory, and what could make them fall short: