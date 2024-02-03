Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham Squander Lead Twice At Everton, Settle For A Draw

Defender Jarrad Branthwaite headed home a stoppage-time equalizer as Everton salvaged a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday after Richarlison had scored twice against his former team. (More Football News)

Richarlison looked to have boosted Tottenham's push for a top-four finish by taking his tally to nine goals in his last eight league games. But, Branthwaite was on hand at the far post to nod home a deflected free kick in the fourth minute of added time for his first goal of the season.