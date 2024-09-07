Sports

India At Paris Paralympics, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Simran Sharma, Navdeep Singh In Athletics Medal Contention

Follow the live scores and Indian-event updates from the 10th day of Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here

Uzma Fatima
7 September 2024
Simran Sharma finished fourth in the Paris Paralympics women's 100m T12 final. Photo: Paris Paralympics Screengrab
Welcome to our live Paralympics coverage on Saturday (September 7), the 10th and penultimate day of the Paris 2024 Games. India's medal tally continues to swell and the athletes still in fray are eager to provide the finishing flourish. Sprinter Simran Sharma and javelin thrower Navdeep Singh will be the foremost podium hopes today, in addition to Indian representation in para canoeing, cycling and swimming medal events. Follow live scores and updates from the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here
Paris Paralympics, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Who Won Medals Yesterday?

As of the ninth day of the Paris Paralympics 2024, India stand on the 17th place in the medal table with a tally of six gold, nine silver, and twelve bronze medals.

China remain in the lead by a massive margin with a total of 188 medals, including 83 golds and several podium sweeps. Great Britain is in second place with 42 gold medals and an overall count of 100 medals.

Check out all the medal winners of the Paris Paralympics Day 9 HERE.

India At Paris Paralympics, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Start Time

Today's action (from an Indian perspective) begins at 1pm IST, when para cyclist Arshad Shaik competes in the men's C1-3 road race final, which is a medal event. Read Outlook's interview with an aggrieved Shaik HERE. Soon after Shaik's race begins, compatriot Jyoti Gaderiya will be seen in the women's C1-3 road race final, also a medal event. You can check out the detailed India schedule for today HERE.

