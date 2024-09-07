India At Paris Paralympics, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Simran Sharma, Navdeep Singh In Athletics Medal Contention

Paris Paralympics, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Who Won Medals Yesterday?
As of the ninth day of the Paris Paralympics 2024, India stand on the 17th place in the medal table with a tally of six gold, nine silver, and twelve bronze medals.
China remain in the lead by a massive margin with a total of 188 medals, including 83 golds and several podium sweeps. Great Britain is in second place with 42 gold medals and an overall count of 100 medals.
India At Paris Paralympics, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Start Time
Today's action (from an Indian perspective) begins at 1pm IST, when para cyclist Arshad Shaik competes in the men's C1-3 road race final, which is a medal event. Read Outlook's interview with an aggrieved Shaik HERE. Soon after Shaik's race begins, compatriot Jyoti Gaderiya will be seen in the women's C1-3 road race final, also a medal event. You can check out the detailed India schedule for today HERE.