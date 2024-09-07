Navdeep Singh Wins Gold Medal In Men's Javelin Throw F41 At Paris Paralympic Games 2024

Navdeep Singh won a historic gold medal in the men's javelin throw F41 at the Paris Paralympics 2024 with a personal best of 47.32 metres. This also marks India's first-ever gold medal in the category. (More Sports News)
Earlier, Navdeep finished second after Iran's Beit Sayah Sadegh but the Iranian athlete was later disqualified and India's silver turned into a gold medal.
Navdeep missed the medal at the Tokyo Paralympics after finishing fourth but he showed his class in Paris and earned India's seventh gold medal at the Games.
India are currently in 15th place in the medal tally with 29 medals including nine silver and 13 bronze medals.
At the start of the competition, the 23-year-old para-athlete from Haryana committed a foul. Despite this, he managed to secure second place with a throw of 46.39 meters in his second attempt.
Then he electrified the stadium with a monstrous throw of 47.32 meters in his third attempt, breaking the Paralympic record and taking the lead.
However, he was later surpassed by Sadegh, who threw 47.64 meters in his fifth attempt, claiming the gold.
After the final, the Iranian athlete was disqualified, allowing the Indian athlete to take the top spot. Notably, the F41 category is for athletes of short stature.