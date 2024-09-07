Other Sports

Simran Sharma Gets Bronze In Women's 200m T12 Race At Paris Paralympic Games 2024

The reigning world champion, Simran, finished third on the podium with a personal best time of 24.75 seconds

simran sharma nadrendra modi twitter X
India's para-athlete Simran Sharma at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Photo: X | Narendra Modi
Simran Sharma won a bronze medal in the women's 200m T12 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Saturday at Stade de France in Paris. She finished her race in 24.75 seconds to win the bronze medal. (More Sports News)

Simran improved her semifinal performance where she took 25.03 seconds to finish the race. Earlier, she had topped the heat with a finish of 25.41 seconds.

The T12 classification in the Paralympics is for athletes with visual impairments. The 24-year-old Simran was born prematurely and spent the next 10 weeks in an incubator, where it was discovered that she was visually impaired.

The reigning world champion, Simran, finished third on the podium with a personal best time of 24.75 seconds. She became the world champion in Kobe, Japan this year. Simran has faced numerous challenges throughout her life, including her father's chronic illness and eventual passing.

Indian javelin thrower Navdeep Singh at the Paris Paralympics 2024. - Photo: X | Defence News Of India
Did Navdeep Singh's Silver Medal Was Upgraded To Gold At Paris Paralympics 2024?

BY Jagdish Yadav

She had earlier finished fourth in the 100m event.

Simran was joined by three other athletes in the 200m T12 category. Omara Durand Elias of Cuba clinched the gold medal with a time of 23.62 seconds. Meanwhile, Venezuela's Alejandra Paola Perez Lopez secured the silver medal, finishing in 24.19 seconds.

This was India's 13th bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics. Now, India are in the 18th place in the medal tally with 29 medals including six gold and 10 silver medals.

