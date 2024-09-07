Prachi Yadav Para Canoeing Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Last

Prachi Yadav at Paris Paralympics canoeing. prachi-yadav-paris-paralympics-canoe-screengrab

In the women's Va'a single 200m VL2 Canoeing Final at the Paris Paralympics, India's Prachi Yadav could not make a mark but qualifying for the final was an achievement in itself. As the only Indian woman in the event, she secured her spot in the final by finishing third in the second semifinal. In the final, she finished in eighth place with a time of 1:08:55, nearly 10 seconds behind the gold medalist.

7 Sept 2024, 02:44:31 pm IST Welcome to the live coverage of the final of the women's Va'a single 200m VL2 Canoeing Final at the Paris Paralympics where India's Prachi Yadav will be in action.

7 Sept 2024, 03:04:34 pm IST Who Is Prachi Yadav? Prachi Yadav, born on May 29, 1995, in Gwalior, is a notable Paracanoe athlete. She made history by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the Summer Paralympics at the 2020 Tokyo Games. In the 2022 Paralympic World Cup, she won a bronze medal. Prachi was honored with the Vikram Award by the Government of Madhya Pradesh in 2020 and received the prestigious Arjuna Award from the Indian Government in 2023. She began her Para canoe career in 2018, although her athletic journey started earlier in 2007 in swimming.

7 Sept 2024, 03:33:52 pm IST And that's a disappointment for India as Prachi Yadav could not make it! She finishes eighth, that is the last in the final of the para canoe women's VL2 200m Final A with a timing of 1:08.55.

7 Sept 2024, 03:34:31 pm IST Medal Winners Of The Event Emma Wiggs of Great Britain leads the final with a timing of 58.88s. Brianna Hennessy (1:00.12) Brianna of Canada is at second and Australia's Susan Seipel (1:01.39) has claimed the third spot.

