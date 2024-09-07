Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, September 7 - Full Schedule, IST Timings And Live Streaming Info

The tenth day of the Paris Paralympics 2024 is expected to bring exciting and thrilling sporting action from the French capital. (Full Coverage|More Sports News)
On the tenth day, India will be in para canoe, para cycling, para swimming and para athletics action.
The Paris Paralympics features 549 events across 22 sports.
Paris Paralympics India September 7 Full Schedule
|TIME (IST)
|SPORTS
|EVENT
|ATHLETE
|1:00 PM Onwards
|Para Cycling
|Men's C1-3 Road Race Final
|Arshad Shaik
|1:05 PM Onwards
|Para Cycling
|Women's C1-3 Road Race Final
|Jyoti Gaderiya
|1:30 PM
|Para Canoe
|Men's KL1 200m Semi-Finals
|Yash Kumar
|1:55 PM
|Para-Swimming
|Men's 50m Butterfly S7 Heats
|Suyash Jadhav
|1:58 PM
|Para Canoe
|Women's VL2 200m Semi-Finals
|Prachi Yadav
|2:50 PM Onwards
|Para Canoe
|Men's KL1 200m Final A & B (If Qualified)
|Yash Kumar
|3:14 PM Onwards
|Para Canoe
|Women's VL2 200m Final A & B Final (If Qualified)
|Prachi Yadav
|10:00 PM
|Para Swimming
|Men's 50m Butterfly S7 Finals (If Qualified)
|Suyash Jadhav
|10:30 PM
|Para Athletics
|Men's Javelin F40, F41 Final
|Navdeep
|11:04 PM
|Para Athletics
|Women's 200m T12 Final
|Simran
|12:30 AM
|Para Athletics
|Men's 400m T47 Final
|Dilip Gavit
India At Paris Paralympics, Day 10: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 10 of Paris Paralympics?
The India-interest events of the 2024 Paris Paralympics Day 10 will be telecast live on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country. The events will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.