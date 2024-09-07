Other Sports

Arshad Shaik, Jyoti Gaderiya In C1-3 Road Race Cycling Finals Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Indians Eyeing Strong Show

India's Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya will eye podium finishes in the gruelling races that will unfold in the Clichy-sous-bois town in Seine-Saint-Denis. Follow our live updates from the men's and women's C1-3 road race cycling finals at Paris Paralympic Games 2024

7 September 2024
Arshad Shaik is making his Paralympics debut in Paris. Photo: Instagram/Shaik Arshad
Welcome to our live coverage of the men's and women's C1-3 road race finals at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday (September 7, 2024). India's Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya will eye podium finishes in the gruelling races that will unfold in the Clichy-sous-bois town in Seine-Saint-Denis. Join us, as we take you through the live updates of the para cycling event in France.
On the other hand, Jyoti has set off in the women’s C1-3 Road Race. The total race distance is 56.6km. She also competed in the Women’s 300m Individual Pursuit C1-3 on August 29, 2024, where she finished 10th with a time of 4:53.929.

The Indian is racing on 42nd number in the 71.0km distance race. Arshad Shaik had previously participated in the Men's Road Time Trial C2, where he finished 11th with a time of 25:20.11.

Arshad Shaik, Jyoti Gaderiya Finals Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Start Time

The men's and women's C1-3 road race finals will begin at 1pm IST and 1:05pm IST, respectively. Read Outlook's interview with an aggrieved Shaik HERE, and the detailed India schedule for today's Paralympics events HERE.

