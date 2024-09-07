Arshad Shaik, Jyoti Gaderiya In C1-3 Road Race Cycling Finals Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Indians Eyeing Strong Show

Jyoti Gaderiya Finals Live Score, Paris Paralympics:
On the other hand, Jyoti has set off in the women’s C1-3 Road Race. The total race distance is 56.6km. She also competed in the Women’s 300m Individual Pursuit C1-3 on August 29, 2024, where she finished 10th with a time of 4:53.929.
The Indian is racing on 42nd number in the 71.0km distance race. Arshad Shaik had previously participated in the Men's Road Time Trial C2, where he finished 11th with a time of 25:20.11.
The men's and women's C1-3 road race finals will begin at 1pm IST and 1:05pm IST, respectively. Read Outlook's interview with an aggrieved Shaik HERE, and the detailed India schedule for today's Paralympics events HERE.