Dilip Gavit Men's 400m T47 Final Highlights: Indian Finishes Eighth

Dilip Gavit Live Updates Men's 400m T47 Final
Indian Sports Fans, Assemble - Dilip Gavit will be in action at 12:30 AM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates right here. This could be India’s 30th medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Don’t miss the action.
Who Is Dilip Gavit?
Dilip Mahadu Gavit (born April 21, 2003) is an Indian para athlete from Maharashtra, competing in the men’s 400m T47. He has qualified for the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, where he qualified third for the finals with a season's best of 49.54m.
Gavit won gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, which was the 100th medal for India at the Para Games.
The race is about to begin! Athletes are on the track, and we're all set to cheer for our Indian star. Let’s go. INDIA INDIA
Dilip starts strong but loses his lead at the 150m mark and falls to the back.
Dilip Mahadu Gavit finishes eighth in the men’s 400m T47 with a time of 49.99s. Aymane El Haddaoui wins gold, setting a new World Record with a time of 46.65s.
That's All For The Day
Not the result we hoped for, but Dilip is a young athlete with a bright future ahead. That’s it for today’s event. We’ll be back tomorrow with more action. Until then, goodbye.