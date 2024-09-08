Dilip Gavit Men's 400m T47 Final Highlights: Indian Finishes Eighth

Dilip Gavit will be in action at 12:30 AM IST. Live streaming screengrab

Hello and welcome to the highlights of the final of the men's 400m T47 at the Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris. India's Dilip Gavit falls short of securing India's 30th Paralympic medal in Paris. Despite his gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, he finished last in the men’s 400m T47 final. Check out the highlights and updates here

8 Sept 2024, 12:15:53 am IST Indian Sports Fans, Assemble - Dilip Gavit will be in action at 12:30 AM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates right here. This could be India's 30th medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Don't miss the action.

8 Sept 2024, 12:25:14 am IST Who Is Dilip Gavit? Dilip Mahadu Gavit (born April 21, 2003) is an Indian para athlete from Maharashtra, competing in the men’s 400m T47. He has qualified for the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, where he qualified third for the finals with a season's best of 49.54m. Gavit won gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, which was the 100th medal for India at the Para Games.

8 Sept 2024, 12:34:04 am IST Pre Event Standings Pre Event Standings Official site screengrab

8 Sept 2024, 12:39:38 am IST The race is about to begin! Athletes are on the track, and we're all set to cheer for our Indian star. Let's go. INDIA INDIA

8 Sept 2024, 12:45:16 am IST Dilip starts strong but loses his lead at the 150m mark and falls to the back.

8 Sept 2024, 12:46:10 am IST Dilip Mahadu Gavit finishes eighth in the men's 400m T47 with a time of 49.99s. Aymane El Haddaoui wins gold, setting a new World Record with a time of 46.65s.