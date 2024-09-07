Other Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 9: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally

praveen-kumar-mens-high-jump-paris-paralympics
India's Praveen Kumar with gold medal at the Paris Paralympics. Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

As of the ninth day of the Paris Paralympics 2024, India stand on the 17th place in the medal table with a tally of six gold, nine silver, and twelve bronze medals.  (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

China remain in the lead by a massive margin with a total of 188 medals, including 83 golds and several podium sweeps. Great Britain is in second place with 42 gold medals and an overall count of 100 medals.

Paris Paralympics Day 9 Highlights

Yesterday, around 57 medal events were held, including 15 in swimming and 16 in athletics. Here are the top highlights from the ninth day of the Paris Paralympics 2024:

On Friday, Hunter Woodhall from the United States achieved his first Paralympic gold medal by surpassing Germany's Johannes Floors, the world record holder, in the men's 400m T62 event.

Indian para-athlete Praveen Kumar won the gold medal in the men's high jump T64 with a jump of 2.08, setting a new Asian record. The battle for the title was tight as Derek Loccident of the USA was giving a tough challenge to the Indian, however, he settled with the silver clearing the height of 2.06.

In a thrilling finish in the women’s Para cycling road race C4-5, Great Britain's Sarah Storey edged out France's Heidi Gaugain by mere seconds to secure the gold medal, with Gaugain taking the silver.

Malaysian powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin claimed gold in the men's up to 72kg category and also set both the world and Paralympic records with his performance.

Chinese para swimmer Jiang Yuyan grabbed her sixth gold medal of the Paris 2024 Games with a victory in the women’s 400m freestyle S6 event.

Who Won Medal For India Yesterday (Paris Paralympics Day 9)

Yesterday at the Paris Paralympics, India secured two medals: a gold and a bronze.

Praveen Kumar, who had won silver at the Tokyo Paralympics, got the gold in the men’s high jump T64 at Paris 2024 with a swift clearance of 2.08 meters.

The bronze was claimed by India's Hokato Hotozhe in the men's shot put F57 final. The 40-year-old claimed the medal with his personal best attempt of 14.65m in his fourth go, and the bronze also marked India's 27th medal at the Paris Para Games 2024.

Check out the medal winners from all the events that took place on Day 9 of the Paris Paralympics 2024, HERE.


The updated medal tally of the Paris Paralympics after the ninth day medal events is HERE.

Paris Paralympics medal table. Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

The India-interest events of the 2024 Paris Paralympics will be telecast live on the Sports 18 TV channels. The events will be available to live-stream on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. Also the official YouTube channel of the Paralympics will air the events live.

